Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,683 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AR. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 537.2% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 954,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,352,000 after acquiring an additional 804,851 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,460,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $500,231,000 after purchasing an additional 675,053 shares in the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,327,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,747,304 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,060,000 after purchasing an additional 464,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,378,849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,452,000 after buying an additional 411,549 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR opened at $37.82 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.11 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.50.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

