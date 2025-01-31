Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,153.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,132,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,606,000 after buying an additional 1,042,505 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $87,924,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 95.3% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 938,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,793,000 after purchasing an additional 457,896 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 25.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,158,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 439,579 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 17,151.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 340,021 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,620,000 after buying an additional 338,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $170.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $147.93 and a one year high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $252.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FANG

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $208,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,872. The trade was a 19.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.