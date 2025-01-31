Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. FMR LLC lifted its position in GSK by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,008,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,345 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at $52,487,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,576,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,425,000 after buying an additional 870,449 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,803,000 after buying an additional 833,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in GSK by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 965,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,483,000 after buying an additional 500,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

GSK opened at $35.35 on Friday. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

