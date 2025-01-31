Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AAPR stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $26.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF — 2 Yr to April 2026 (AAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

