Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 189 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $58.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.00. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $59.77.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

