Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 310 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYM. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYM opened at $138.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $128.19 and a twelve month high of $153.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.31.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.