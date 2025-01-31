Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug (NYSEARCA:AUGM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug (NYSEARCA:AUGM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,646,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,907,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug during the 3rd quarter valued at $891,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug during the 3rd quarter worth $765,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug in the third quarter worth $592,000.

Get Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug alerts:

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug Price Performance

AUGM opened at $32.14 on Friday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $32.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.