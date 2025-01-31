Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,555 Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTUS. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hull Tactical US ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF in the third quarter worth $388,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hull Tactical US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,800,000.

Get Hull Tactical US ETF alerts:

Hull Tactical US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HTUS opened at $39.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 million, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.06. Hull Tactical US ETF has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $47.73.

Hull Tactical US ETF Profile

The Hull Tactical US ETF (HTUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for capital appreciation, regardless of market cycle, using long, short and leveraged positions in the S&P 500, along with cash. The actively managed fund primarily uses ETFs to gain exposure to the equity component of its portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hull Tactical US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hull Tactical US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.