Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,241 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 14.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,028,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 128,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,175,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,470,000 after buying an additional 86,336 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in DraftKings by 238.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after buying an additional 350,215 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $137,730.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,631,033 shares in the company, valued at $115,002,452.43. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 228,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $9,765,919.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 541,884 shares in the company, valued at $23,160,122.16. The trade was a 29.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 963,742 shares of company stock valued at $38,082,888. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DraftKings stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of -48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.90. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on DraftKings from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie upped their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

