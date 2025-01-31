Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 993.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 286.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 48,484 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,452,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $62.46 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average of $67.32.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.