Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 1,284.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. David Kennon Inc raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 362.4% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 58,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 45,538 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF stock opened at $115.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.88. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $91.81 and a one year high of $117.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

