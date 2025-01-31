Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,850 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,932,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,267,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $754,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on Z. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $273,282.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,604.60. The trade was a 16.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 56,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $4,108,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,659.88. The trade was a 99.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,520,379 over the last three months. 23.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ Z opened at $83.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.89. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

