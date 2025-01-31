Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 406 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,800,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,898,638,000 after buying an additional 1,741,835 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Edison International by 166.4% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,418,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,149,000 after purchasing an additional 885,955 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 781,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,081,000 after purchasing an additional 422,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Edison International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,549,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,834,774,000 after purchasing an additional 224,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,620,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,142,000 after purchasing an additional 210,461 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. Edison International has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average of $80.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.13. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EIX

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.