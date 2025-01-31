Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,050 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 727.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,590 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $139,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,445.28. The trade was a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,758,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $28,242,361.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 482,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,742,252.98. This represents a 78.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,008,870 shares of company stock valued at $416,950,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $16.44 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.78.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 8.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

