Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes $109,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNOV. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $253,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of GNOV opened at $35.52 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $36.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $34.62.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

