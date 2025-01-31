Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes $120,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 457,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.