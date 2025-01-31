Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes $134,000 Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $232,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $651,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,765,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,515,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,388,000 after purchasing an additional 107,715 shares during the last quarter.

XTEN opened at $45.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.66. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

