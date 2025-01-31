Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 280.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 141.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,303.38. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

FNF stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.58.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

