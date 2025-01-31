Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Position Reduced by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETHE. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,303,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter worth approximately $8,359,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter worth approximately $6,020,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,519,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,378,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Trading Up 3.0 %

ETHE stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

