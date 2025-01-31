Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 14.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 39.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,414,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRBK opened at $62.39 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.67 and a 52-week high of $84.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.47. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

