Guggenheim Raises Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $62.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nextracker from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Capmk upgraded Nextracker to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nextracker from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Nextracker from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nextracker from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nextracker

Nextracker Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.00. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.04.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a return on equity of 559.17% and a net margin of 17.26%. On average, analysts expect that Nextracker will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $272,970.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 209,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,425. This trade represents a 2.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXT. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Nextracker by 61.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Nextracker by 83.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Nextracker by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nextracker by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.