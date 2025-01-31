HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE)

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.97% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ NNE opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55. Nano Nuclear Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nano Nuclear Energy will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter worth $11,311,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

