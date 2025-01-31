Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Position Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 342,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 88,437 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 147,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.96.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

