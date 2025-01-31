IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target Cut to $550.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $559.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (down previously from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partners began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.29.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $423.99 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $398.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.80.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total value of $144,631.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,498.20. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

