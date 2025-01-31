Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth about $156,611,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 13,814.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 29.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,609,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,369,000 after buying an additional 364,169 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,265,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,680,000 after buying an additional 70,596 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,031,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,208,000 after buying an additional 77,542 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Price Performance

INCY stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $83.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 526.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $897,866.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,831.23. This represents a 15.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $455,521.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,000.04. The trade was a 16.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,375 shares of company stock worth $1,737,578 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

