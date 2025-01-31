iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Position Lifted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,973,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,603,000 after purchasing an additional 249,351 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $23,495,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,458.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,731,000 after buying an additional 150,607 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,428.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 125,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after buying an additional 117,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,625,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

ESGU stock opened at $133.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.60. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.30 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.