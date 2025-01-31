iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 25,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $84.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

