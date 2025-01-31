iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 508.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.18. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $82.52. The stock has a market cap of $954.45 million, a PE ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

