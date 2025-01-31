Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,635 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 303,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 230,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

