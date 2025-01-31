Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $260.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $223.16 on Wednesday. Danaher has a one year low of $221.34 and a one year high of $281.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $161.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

