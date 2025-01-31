Jefferies Financial Group Lowers NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target to $15.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NEP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $975.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $35.15.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,459 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,307 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 50,110 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

