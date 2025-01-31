JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $325.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.78.

CB opened at $274.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.63 and a 200-day moving average of $279.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,999 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 28,885.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,640,000 after purchasing an additional 931,841 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4,559.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,641,000 after purchasing an additional 826,700 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Chubb by 49.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,172,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,070,000 after purchasing an additional 389,343 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 28.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after buying an additional 388,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

