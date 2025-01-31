JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.9% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $46,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,000,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $268.23 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $171.43 and a 1 year high of $270.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

