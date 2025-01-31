JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $1,888,088,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,132,000 after buying an additional 4,043,841 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,376,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,760,000 after buying an additional 2,535,590 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,692,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,764 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,289 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $268.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $171.43 and a 1 year high of $270.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

