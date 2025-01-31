JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

JPM opened at $268.23 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $171.43 and a one year high of $270.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

