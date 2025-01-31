JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPLD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $421,000.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS JPLD opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

