Kaye Capital Management Has $514,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kaye Capital Management lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.2% of Kaye Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $234.64 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $241.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.