Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Price

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential downside of 2.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average is $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.51). Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 24.40% and a positive return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 18.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myles Lambert sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $434,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,141.90. This represents a 20.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,314,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,240,000 after buying an additional 50,441 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $826,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 102.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 81,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

