KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,839 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 26,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 27.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,988.96. This represents a 19.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $294,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,461.38. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 2.1 %

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently -273.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

