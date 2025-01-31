KFG Wealth Management LLC Buys 287 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $268.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $171.43 and a 1-year high of $270.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

