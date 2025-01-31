Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 104,650 Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Grab by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grab by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Grab by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 776,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Grab by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRAB. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. China Renaissance cut shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Grab from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

Grab Price Performance

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.72.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.40 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Grab Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

