Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,500 The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Separately, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Magnificent Seven ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Institutional investors own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Magnificent Seven ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAGS opened at $55.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37. The Magnificent Seven ETF has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Magnificent Seven ETF Dividend Announcement

About Magnificent Seven ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Magnificent Seven ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.32%.

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers highly concentrated exposure to the largest and most liquid leading technology stocks. The fund invests primarily through swaps and forwards.

