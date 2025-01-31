Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 11,975 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 784.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 50,960 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,277,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 199,614 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

Shares of MAV stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

