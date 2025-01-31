Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,221 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PII. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 534.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 2,431.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 187.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $48.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.14. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 2.64%. On average, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Polaris from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp downgraded Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.82.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

