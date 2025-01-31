Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 356 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,196,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,729,000 after buying an additional 1,165,222 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,067,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,679,000 after buying an additional 395,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,738,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,385,000 after buying an additional 375,394 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,403,000 after buying an additional 113,864 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,623,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,675,000 after buying an additional 59,941 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.