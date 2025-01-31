Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 418 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $295.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $228.59 and a one year high of $299.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.19 and its 200-day moving average is $279.37.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

