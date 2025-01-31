Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 916 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 65,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $913,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.33 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.57.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.