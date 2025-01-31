Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FMAR opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $784.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

