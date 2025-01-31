Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAI. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $105,618,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAI opened at $157.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 52-week low of $104.46 and a 52-week high of $157.76.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

