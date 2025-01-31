Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.73 and a 200-day moving average of $72.41. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.88.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $912,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,712,088.78. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 581,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $56,437,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 906,430 shares in the company, valued at $87,959,967.20. The trade was a 39.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 685,773 shares of company stock valued at $66,032,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCU. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on DocuSign from $87.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.45.

DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

